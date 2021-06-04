To the Editor:
Morrison County United Way would like to thank Coborn’s of Little Falls for their partnership in our recent fundraiser. Kyle and the team have been so wonderful to work with during this time where running events and fundraisers has proven to be a bit difficult. We appreciate all they do for non-profits like MCUW and the community. — Meghann Boser, executive director, Morrison County United Way
