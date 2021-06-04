To the Editor:
Many thanks to the area businesses who donated items towards a successful 2021 Grad Bash event at the Fairgrounds on May 30. Also, thanks to the 140 parent volunteers who donated time to the event. Your generosity is outstanding, and we are deeply grateful. — Kate Bjorge and Tammy Skeesick, 2021 Little Falls Grad Bash co-chairs, Little Falls
