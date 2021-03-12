Thanks to everyone who responded to the March Red Cross Bloodmobile at First United Church, Little Falls. We received 192 units — with a goal set at 225 units. Thanks to Little Falls Radio, Morrison County Record, Channel 180 and Coborn’s Marketplace for promoting the blood drive; and to the Red Cross for the snacks and all the volunteers who helped. Mark your calendars for the next Bloodmobile: June 21-23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.