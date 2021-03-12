Thanks to everyone who responded to the March Red Cross Bloodmobile at First United Church, Little Falls. We received 192 units — with a goal set at 225 units. Thanks to Little Falls Radio, Morrison County Record, Channel 180 and Coborn’s Marketplace for promoting the blood drive; and to the Red Cross for the snacks and all the volunteers who helped. Mark your calendars for the next Bloodmobile: June 21-23.

Load comments