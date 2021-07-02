To the Editor:

Thanks to everyone who responded to the June Red Cross Bloodmobile at First United Church, Little Falls. We received 210 units — surpassing our goal of 203 units. Thanks to Little Falls Radio, Morrison County Record, Channel 180 and Coborn’s Marketplace for promoting the blood drive and to the Red Cross and all the volunteers who helped. Mark your calendars for the next Bloodmobile: Aug. 23-24, First United Church. — Sister Julien Dirkes, Sister Services coordinator, Little Falls

Load comments