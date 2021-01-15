To the Editor:

Thanks to everyone who responded to the January Red Cross Bloodmobile at First United Church, Little Falls. We received 237 units — 22 units over our goal of 215 units. Thanks to Little Falls Radio, Morrison County Record, Channel 180 and Coborn’s Marketplace for promoting the blood drive; and to the Red Cross for the snacks and all the volunteers who helped. Mark your calendars for the next Bloodmobile: March 1-3 at First United Church.

