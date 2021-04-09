To the Editor:
On behalf of Second Harvest Heartland, Morrison County Food Shelf and Little Falls Catholic, we would like to thank the Morrison County Record, Little Falls Radio and Little Falls Community Schools for assistance in promoting the food distributions held at Holy Family Church on March 3 and April 1. A big thank you to all who volunteered to help with this food distribution.
