To the Editor:

The Father Pierz School of Religion would like to thank the Pierz Fire Department for their generous donation of $1,000 to help with the purchase of New Bibles. The Bibles will be given to sixth grade students at the end of the school year. Your generosity is greatly appreciated, God bless you. — Jesse Zajac, Julie Laflamme and Mark Hoheisel, Fr. Pierz School of Religion

Load comments