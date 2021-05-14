To the Editor:
On May 15, National Peace Officer Memorial Day, I’m reminded to thank everyone that supported yet another successful fundraiser for Law Enforcement United and the Road to Hope. While the bicycle ride was postponed due to COVID concerns, the funds raised continue to go out to those that need it most. Thanks again to all as we honor the fallen and remember the survivors. God bless. — Pierz Police Officer Calvin Tschida
