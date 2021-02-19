To the Editor:
Morrison County United Way wants to thank everyone that recently donated to Coborn’s “Round Up for MCUW” event. We were amazed by the results. We would also like to thank everyone who purchased a Sweethearts Dinner from our recent fundraiser along with Coborn’s for their work and delicious meal. We are so grateful for the community, our donors and our business partners. Funds raised from these events will make a big impact in Morrison County.
