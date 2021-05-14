To the Editor:

Thank you to all of our customers and partners who helped us deliver another successful tree sale. We were able to assist over 300 landowners put 72,000 trees in the ground this year. Thanks to Little Falls School District, LF Hockey Arena, Morrison County Highway Department, Fleet Supply, KLTF, tree garage helpers who come back year after year and Morrison Soil and Water staff. We couldn’t host this event without all of your support. — Shannon Wettstein, district manager, Morrison SWCD

