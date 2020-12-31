To the Editor:

Thank you to all the amazing volunteers, Churches and Little Falls Community Schools who all helped to make our seven-week Free Grocery Giveaway a success. Thank you Little Falls Bakery and Deli and Caribou Coffee for donations to our outreach. We also want to thank Minnesota Power as a financial sponsor to help make this event happen. It was a true blessing to see our community come together to serve those in our area. — Pastor Sam Muhlbauer, Living Hope Church, Little Falls

Load comments