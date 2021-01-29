To the Editor:

Horizon Health, Inc. thanks everyone who contributed to the 2020 Horizon Health Hospice Tree of Lights in Pierz. Special thanks to Jeron and Katie Boser for donating the tree; Larry Schmidtbauer, Harold Meyer, Jim Gerwing, Tony Sauer and Ken Dahmen, for tree set-up; the city of Pierz for providing the location, electricity and truck; Pierz Lions Club members for their continued support; and Horizon Health staff, Nancy Matlock and Angie Athman.

