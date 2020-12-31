To the Editor:
Harding Place would like to thank everyone, including George and LyAnn Kummet, Jim and Laura/ All Occasion Rental, Bonnie Reeves and Paul Pfromer, along with others that did not leave a name, who dropped off Christmas treats for the residents at Harding Place. A big thank you also to Bernie Hoffman Family for the pizzas and pop that has become the Christmas Eve tradition. The thoughtfulness and generosity is appreciated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.