To the Editor:

Harding Place would like to thank everyone, including George and LyAnn Kummet, Jim and Laura/ All Occasion Rental, Bonnie Reeves and Paul Pfromer, along with others that did not leave a name, who dropped off Christmas treats for the residents at Harding Place. A big thank you also to Bernie Hoffman Family for the pizzas and pop that has become the Christmas Eve tradition. The thoughtfulness and generosity is appreciated.

