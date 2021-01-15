To the Editor:

Harding Place would like to thank Richardson Lions and Farmers and Merchants Bank of Pierz for the gift donations, Garrison Auxiliary, Connie Pierzinski, Sharon Berkner Christmas stocking items, the generous donations from Swanville VFW Post 6037, SherriLynn/Coffee Haus, American Legion Dolvin-Wilcox Post 313 and Harding Sportsman’s Club, along with the generous gift card from DAV Chapter 12. The thoughtfulness and generosity brought some smiles to their faces for the holidays. 

