To the Editor:
Harding Place would like to thank the Little Falls Ballroom for the donation of a cake and to Gary and Tammie Gotvald, Dave and Wendy Young and Galen Stumpf for the donation of sweet corn, cucumbers and other produce to the residents at Harding Place. The treats were very much enjoyed by the residents. Their thoughtfulness and generosity are always appreciated. — Laurie Doroff, Harding Place manager, Harding
