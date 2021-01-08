To the Editor:

Harding Place would like to thank Richardson Lions for the cake donated for Veterans Day, Hillman American Legion Auxiliary Unit 602 for beverages, Garrison Auxiliary for prizes donated for bingo and Holy Trinity for the Veterans Day Cards and messages. Though this year’s Veterans Day was different than the past, the thoughtfulness and generosity of these groups allowed for the veterans to be honored. It was appreciated. — Laurie Doroff, Harding Place manager, Harding

Load comments