To the Editor:
Harding Place would like to thank Pam Schilling, Will and the Falls Ballroom for the amazing lasagna meal donated to Harding Place residents and staff. It was a delicious treat. We would also like to thank Bernice Lodermeier for the hats, mittens, booklets and playing cards donated to Harding Place residents. The thoughtfulness and generosity is greatly appreciated.
