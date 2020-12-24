To the Editor:
Eagle Court in randall would like to thank the Randall Cushing Lions Club for their donation. It’s greatly appreciated and important to our senior housing. The tenants are appreciative for the holiday meal and gift that they received this holiday season. Thank you for your kind generosity. On behalf of the tenants and management of Eagle Court, we wish you a special holiday season from our house to yours.
