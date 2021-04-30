To the Editor:
Horizon Health, Inc. and the residents at Eagle Court Apartments in Randall appreciate the new bingo set provided by Randall State Insurance. Thank you for your generosity. We also send out a big thank you to the Randall Lions Club for donating a new dishwasher in the Eagle Court Community Room.
