City still playing waiting game with funding
The Swanville Council approved the low bid submitted by Traut Wells to drill its well, so testing for PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) could take place. That’s an additional step the city is required to take before starting its long-awaited $5.6 million water project.
Traut’s bid came in at $33,490, with the other bid coming from Steffl Drilling in Willmar, at $52,800. Holly Wilson and Tyrel Clark of Moore Engineering, recommended the city take the low bid.
In January, the City Council decided to have a full well drilled for the testing instead of a test well, because of the $10,000 to $20,000 price tag of the test well. If PFAS were found in the test well, drilling would have to be done in a different location.
With a full well drilled, if PFAS are found, the city is able to include a treatment facility as part of the pump and storage facility.
One thing that may hamper drilling the test well is the snow and the possibility of more snow. It was suggested the city plow the snow in the test well area, to alleviate that issue.
As far as the time, “There is no specific timeline, because everything is based on when samples are taken and how long it takes to get the samples back,” Wilson said.
Council Member Jim Molitor questioned if the engineers were certain enough water would be found when the full scale well was drilled.
Clark noted that was discussed at the Council’s January meeting, that it would be more costly to do a test well first, instead of just drilling a full scale well, which would be ready for the city to use.
Clark said geological testing has been done to show the water was there. He said it’s always a risk that the well might not provide enough water. In that case, the city might need another well to reach the necessary capacity.
Mayor Sandy Lange said at the January meeting, the Council was willing to take the risk, as opposed to spending additional money for just a test well.
Clark also spoke of a letter from the Department of Natural Resources.
“When you come in and drill a new well, and drop the water table for everyone else, that’s a problem for them,” he said.
He noted he wasn’t certain if the studies Moore Engineering had done were enough for the DNR, or if they would want more tests. The DNR hadn’t responded to Moore Engineering’s questions.
As far as funding for the project, Wilson said she had no new information from Brett Repulske with Rural Development (RD).
“Swanville remains a high priority,” she said. However, funds have not been allocated.
She said Repulske had been very vague in his emails to her, except for the fact that there’s a holdup on another level that he has no control over.
Norm Carlson asked about the cost of testing for the PFAS.
Clark said the cost would be high, because PFAS testing was expensive, but not the $20,000 Carlson mentioned.
“This whole thing, we’ve gone through a lot of different options, from fixing the water tower, to moving the water tower,” Lange said. “It’s been a lot of different ideas brought up to try to get down to a price we can afford.”
“These are not simple projects, putting in a new water system,” Clark said. “As your consultants, we want to educate you, but also take the city’s lead.”
Council Member Tony Maciej asked whether an 8-inch casing would produce the water the city needed.
“We believe so, but we’ll know once we get out there with the drillers,” Clark said.
It wouldn’t be a certainty “until you actually start pumping and do development of the project,” Clark said.
“So, it’s a gamble yet,” Carlson said.
“It’s all a gamble,” Lange said.
Clark said although he might be overemphasizing the risk, he wanted to be sure he was conveying that it was not a 100% certainty about the gallons per minute of water flow.
“It’s a high probability,” he said.
The work would most likely start this year, unless RD doesn’t come through with the funding.
“I would think we’re moving dirt this year,” Clark said.
Maciej said he hoped so, because residents might start putting in their own wells, being tired of waiting for the city.
“I think all of us are getting a little impatient,” Lange said.
“I’ve only been working on this project for a couple of months, and I’m getting impatient,” Wilson said. “I can’t imagine how you’re feeling.”
Lange noted she had contacted the city’s state senator and state representative to put bills through the Senate and the House.
She would be testifying before the Senate’s Capital Investment Committee March 9, to talk about the city’s water project and its need for funding in the bonding bill. She planned to attend in person and talk to Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, R-Dist. 10, beforehand, to tell him of the urgent need the city had in asking for $3.1 million of the bonding bill.
“We’ll see what happens,” she said. “He can add our bill to the amendment of the bonding bill and that bonding bill is going to be voted on very shortly, within weeks.”
She said if the bonding bill didn’t pass, she’d have to find out exactly what the city could do. She also planned to request direct spending from the federal government, which she would apply for and planned to work with U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.
“It doesn’t hurt,” she said. “We might get it this time. We can’t afford this. No small town can afford this.”
Lange said in watching testimony before the State House, she noted there are 16 - 17 cities asking for money for their water or wastewater projects.
“We’re one of many,” she said.
Moore Engineering would be submitting information to the Senate, since Lange cannot have someone else with her when she testifies.
“I have a good feeling about this,” Lange said, noting that being able to give testimony was a good sign, according to representatives from the League of Minnesota Cities.
“We’re being heard. Just, will they come together and vote on a bonding bill,” Lange said. Rep. Isaac Schultz told Lange to have Wesenberg put Swanville in the Senate’s bill, she said.
However, she noted that Schultz said he would be voting against the bonding bill in the House.
“Because Republicans want a tax cut — they’re holding the bonding bill hostage,” Lange said.
Swanville City Council Briefs
In other business Tuesday, the Swanville City Council:
• Approved by resolution $563,000 in temporary funding to pay Moore Engineering, through a plan set forth by David Drown and Associates (DDA). Jason Murray with DDA said it’s considered temporary, because the loan is for three years or less, since it’s anticipated that the funding will get wrapped into USDA funds that come with this project. “So, we built in three years to give you that timeline,” he said. Moore Engineering has not been paid for several years for its work on the city’s water project, with the bill more than $400,000. In February, Moore requested the city find funding to pay for the services rendered to date. The amount being borrowed is higher, Murray said, because if additional expenses were incurred, the city would then not have to come back for additional funding. The payments are set up for twice a year, Sept. 1 and March 1, until the proceeds are paid off March 1, 2026, Murray said. The payments will be $9,852 until the loan is repaid with USDA funds. The First State Bank of Swanville carried the loan, and offered a very competitive interest rate, Murray said;
• Decided not to donate to the Morrison County Fair as requested by the Fair Board;
• Approved permits for Tom and Janet Kruzel to build a home on Forest Hill Lane;
• Approved the building of a handicapped ramp at the Swanville Bible Church;
• Tabled discussion on the city’s cannabinoid policy. Mayor Sandy Lange said the attorney had changed a few words on the policy, but was working to fit it into the city code. In addition, the Council must decide how much the annual license fee will be for such an enterprise. Lange said she would bring the paperwork to the next council meeting;
• Set May 6 as cleanup day in Swanville, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.;
• Heard from Lange that there was no new news about the CMHP improvement loans; and
• Learned from Lange that the city is required to have an audit done. Lange had called the state auditor who said the city may want to get quotes, since the Council felt $10,000 – $12,000 was excessive for a city audit. Lange said the state auditor did say that price was about what a typical city audit costs.
The next meeting of the Swanville City Council is Tuesday, April 4, at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.