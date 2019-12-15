County Feedlot Officer, Addison March, recently entered a delegation agreement with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to inspect around 60 feedlots every year for 10 years until the 592 qualifying tier lots in the county are checked for compliance.
Going through the files for each feedlot and deciding which ones to inspect was completely random before she came up with the plan, March said.
“We wanted to be inspecting feedlots that have never been inspected before,” she said.
“You literally have to pull files for every file in the county to know if they’ve been inspected or not. So I was just trying to think of an easier way to make sure that we’ve been to every feedlot.”
March said she based part of her idea off of the county assessors, who inspect a property every four years. But because of the amount of paperwork and extra tasks that go with her job, 10 years was the best time frame.
For the last two years, March said she has almost reached 60 inspections a year, which gives her hope the agreement is feasible. So far she’s focused on certain townships that test high for nitrates or are near water sources. Since the delegation begins in January 2020, she’ll be starting over and inspecting township by township, so she said she may be repeating some inspections from recent years.
“Now they know every 10 years I’m going to be coming out, not so that they know when they can get away with stuff, but just so that I can touch every feedlot after a period of 10 years. And part of that is being a resource for them because that’s something that we’ve tried to really stress because in the past …” March said. “Well, it’s called a feedlot officer so you think enforcement right off the bat. So we’re trying to be more of a resource for farmers if they have questions.”
March said it will be a good way to ensure that after 10 years all the farmers should be up-to-date on regulations and that hopefully she’ll have good relationships with farmers so they can come to her for questions.
Every two years, March can revisit the plan and make revisions if necessary. But, she said, “I have a feeling it’s going to be a good change to our inspection strategy.”
A feedlot owner should receive a notice of inspection a week or two beforehand, so they have to option to reschedule, as March said she prefers to have the owner present.
During her inspection March is looking for compliance.
If there is an open lot she said she is looking for any runoff or wetlands near the feedlot. If there are wetlands she searches for signs of nitrogen and phosphorus runoff. Along with visual observation, March could inquire about mortality disposal, milk wastewater disposal, manure pit compliance, plans to expand and more.
“I have to go out on site and send follow up letters and then enter it into the county information and into the MPCA system as well. And in addition to feedlot inspections I also do building permits not just feedlots,” said March.
There are 618 total feedlots in the county, however for tier four lots, anything greater than 1,000 animals are inspected by a state officer. Owners of tier four feedlots also have to file their permit with the state.
The county website offers a multitude of information relating to feedlots. New farmers can find basic forms on the website and read about compliance.
Feedlots are separated by four tiers. Each one comes with its own set of rules to follow regarding setbacks, permits, land acreage, etc.
The first tier begins at 50 animals units (AU) up to 300 AU. According to the county regulations, farmers must have at least 20 acres of land. The second tier ranges from 301 AU to 650. The third tier ranges from 651 AU to 1,000. Both the second and third tiers require 75 acres of land. Anything greater than 1000 AU falls under tier four which is a state regulated feedlot.
Since setbacks change from tier to tier, March said, “If you started as a tier one feedlot and then you expand to a tier two, now everything has to meet the tier two setbacks.”
March said she most often sees issues with setback from an animal holding area in relation to a human dwelling. Setbacks are made for property lines, water sources, ditches, neighbors and more.
Anyone inquiring about a new feedlot will be directed to March. She said sometimes it just takes a registration and a setback check but other times it would require public hearing and extra paperwork, depending on the size.
“A lot of times the ones that fly under the radar are beef operations where people have cow calf pair operations and over time, just start adding more animals and suddenly you’re over that 50 animal unit threshold and you now need to register but maybe they have no idea. So hopefully with this new inspection I can see some of those when I’m in the field and catch them before they have issues,” she said.
Not being registered can end up hurting farmers later on. March explained that there could be a scenario where a farmer is unregistered and a neighbor applies for a building permit, which is approved because no setbacks are in place. Later when it comes out that the farmer has a feedlot and his/her setbacks are non-compliant with the neighbor’s property, it’s on the farmer to correct that.
March said she clearly prefers to catch those cases before they arise. Sometimes a person will come in for a building permit and after some inquiries she’ll know they need to fill out a feedlot registration as well.
“It’s amazing how many people had no idea they were considered a feedlot,” she said.
Defining a feedlot isn’t always as simple as meeting certain tier requirements. Land conditions such as a lack of vegetation can be an indicator for qualifying as a feedlot.
“So it’s regardless of animals units,” March said. “Have a horse in a pen if there’s no grass growing year round? That’s a feedlot.” However they don’t take setbacks until that 50 AU threshold is met.
If there are pasture conditions, regardless of the number of animals present, it is not considered a feedlot. And some farms with varying conditions may be registered as a feedlot for the winter but not for the summer.
If a farmer is confused at any point, March is happy to speak with them.
Also, if a farm is found non-compliant at an inspection, there is a paper trail process of fixing the violation. Very few cases are severe enough to be reported to the police department or the MPCA, or, in a case of cruelty the State Humane Society.
Any immediate pollution threat the MPCA will be notified, if it smaller scale, it will be referred to the county attorney’s office.
Many pollution issues are due to manure leaching or improper storage. If manure storage is non compliant or the farmer is seeking to expand the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) offers funding that farmers can apply for.
March said if she sees someone with a problem related to their manure storage she point farmers in the direction of the NRCS and gives an allotted time to fix the issue.
“Here in Morrison County we’re actually in luck because I’d say a majority of those projects get funded. If you were in Stearns County where they have a lot more feedlots there’s a lot more competition for that funding and so there’s more farms that get turned away,” March said.
There are some older farms that have manure pits that wouldn’t be compliant with today’s environmental standards, but they were grandfathered in, so March said they can continue operating as long as they keep registration up to date and there isn’t an obvious sign of leaching.
“I will say that some of my inspections farmers are just doing awesome,” March said. “They’re reporting their acreage and how much manure they’re applying and everything is well kept, so farmers like that really make my job easy.”
