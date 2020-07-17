To the Editor:

Peggy Bakken’s editorial about slavery in last week’s publication, “Telling the whole story,” was informative. I would add, America’s buying and use of slaves is not unique, as slavery was employed by many nations over the course of many thousands of years, including amongst many competing tribes of black Africans. Some nations are still currently involved in this abomination. In America some bought these captured people from foreign traders and even some free blacks owned slaves.

In telling the whole story, we do not want to forget over 2 million Union soldiers including about 22,000 Minnesotans left their homes to help free slaves in the Civil War. About 2,500 Minnesotans lost their lives in this worthy endeavor.

There is much discussion about reparations that supposedly should be due to the descendents of slaves; however, would this payment or tax be due also from all those descendents whose relatives and forefathers fought to free them? And what about requiring reparations from the descendants of those even in Africa who captured and sold slaves to begin with? How could this appropriately even be figured out?

— James Steinle, Swanville

