Teen accidentally hooks musky using a bass bait

Sixteen year old Aden Swartzentruber of Long Prairie has fished as long as he can remember. It’s something his family has done for many years whether in the fall, summer, winter or spring.
More recently when the family visited Itasca State Park for a camping trip, he ended up catching his first musky, which measured 46 inches and weighed 27 pounds. While it wasn’t a record for the lake, it was certainly a record for their family.
As Swartzentruber works as a dock boy at the Holiday Resort by Lake Osakis, he said they had let him borrow one of their boats when the family went on their camping trip. That morning, Aug. 3, he went fishing with his older brother, Seth, and were initially just fishing for bass along the shorelines.
“We fished for about two and a half hours and didn’t see a single fish. It was just dead,” he said.
They decided to stop at one more spot to try their luck before heading back to shore. Suddenly, a fish stuck its head out of the water and swam like that for a while, Swartzentruber said. He asked his brother what kind of fish it was and although neither knew, Swartzentruber casted his spinner into the water.
“Next thing I knew I had it hooked and we fought it for a few minutes and then got it into the net,” he said.
Both brothers were surprised. Not only because he had just caught a musky, but also because he had done so while using a bass bait.
“We couldn’t believe it. As soon as I hooked it, we were screaming,” he said.
Swartzentruber said he had only gone fishing for muskies a few times before with another fellow fisherman, Jim Drill of Upsala, but that he had never had the luck to catch one before.
Once the musky was caught, they measured and weighed it, snapped a photo and then let it go back into Lake Itasca.
Then they returned to shore and showed the photo to those working at Itasca Sports, who shared their thrilling experience on their Facebook page.
Swartzentruber said that since muskies have sharp teeth, it was a blessing that the hook had fallen out of the fish’s mouth just as they netted it, so they didn’t have to try to unhook it themselves.
What made the catch even more memorable was also the fact that there aren’t many muskies in Lake Itasca.
“That memory was worth not catching any other fish that morning,” he said.
Swartzentruber said he used a bait caster rod and reel and a 30-pound test braid when he caught the musky. It was the first time he had fished with a bait caster, he said.
Having experienced catching a variety of fish, Swartzentruber said bass is his favorite to fish for. He likes the way they fight once they are hooked on the lure.
“They jump out of the water sometimes. I also enjoy casting a lot when I am fishing, which is normally what you do when fishing for bass. It makes it more fun and enjoyable when you’re more active versus trolling or fishing with a bobber,” he said.
As the family fishes quite often year round, they eat fish quite often. Swartzentruber’s favorite is sunfish because the fillets are thin and he simply likes the taste.
When it comes to fishing, Swartzentruber said it’s mostly his dad, Enos Swartzentruber, who has taught him. During the winter months, he focuses mostly on spearing. Sometimes it’s more of an adrenalin rush than when casting.
“I really like it. A lot of times, it’s like you have a live aquarium beneath you and you can see the different fish swimming through it. I have had muskrats come up my hole and attack my decoy before,” he said.
The unknown aspect of what may come through his hole in the ice is all part of the experience.
“It’s almost like I am a little scared, just the thought of what can be down there. Anything could swim through and sometimes my imagination runs wild,” he said.
While his dad doesn’t do much of spearing, his cousins do. Swartzentruber recalls going out with his brother one time. As Seth had already caught a Northern Pike, Swartzentruber was waiting for his turn.
“It was dark, but enough to see the white fins and once I saw more of the Northern Pike, I just aimed,” he said.
Later, they ate the fish they had caught. While they clean the fish, Swartzentruber said he is thankful for his mom, Mary, who usually prepares them.
