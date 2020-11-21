Royce Ryan Teague, 42, of Little Falls, was charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct of a victim under age 13 and second degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 16 years old with whom he had a significant relationship.
According to the complaint, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of sexual abuse in February 2020. The victim, who was 10 years old at the time of the report, disclosed that she was allegedly “inappropriately touched in a sexual manner by a family member, with who she has a ‘significant relationship.’”
On Feb. 28, an investigator with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and a social worker conducted an interview with the victim regarding the allegations. The victim allegedly told the interviewer that the “subject matter was going to be difficult for her to talk about.”
The victim told investigators that she allegedly stays at Teague’s residence in Morrison County occasionally. The victim stated that “things happened at Teague’s residence that made her not feel safe.” She allegedly said the incident happened after Christmas in 2018.
The victim told investigators that she does not feel comfortable when Teague “snuggles with her.” She said that while visiting Teague he allegedly “touched her ‘pee pee’ area’” and that the touch occurred under her clothes. She allegedly told investigators that she does not want to be touched by him anymore and does not want to go to Teague’s residence anymore. She told investigators that Teague’s hand was allegedly on her private area for less than a minute.
In May 2020, an investigator with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office conducted an interview with Teague, who allegedly denied touching the victim in a sexual manner.
If convicted, Teague faces up to 10 years imprisonment and/or $20,000 in fines.
