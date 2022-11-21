Teachers, students empowered through Catalyst Approach program

For the last six years, the teachers at Royalton Elementary School in Royalton have been working with the Catalyst Approach program. It has empowered teachers to have an even greater positive impact on their students, said Elementary School Principal Dr. Phil Gurbada.
“I think the rooms are calmer. There’s more consistency in how the teachers communicate with the students. We’ve worked to use non-verbal signals and gestures to replace what often is unnecessary talk and it leaves more room for when there is teacher talk,” he said. “It’s a way to focus students and strategies for classroom management in a way that gives more responsibility to the students and they rely less on verbal instructions and more on non-verbal signs and gestures and how you position yourself within the room with a group.”
Seeing the different strategies they learn through the workshops work also builds the teachers’ confidence. Overall, Gurbada said, it creates a better connection with the students.
“It adds to the skills they already have, so it’s not meant to replace teaching skills, but to supplement and enrich what they’re doing in ways that foster connections with the students, which results in more cooperation versus compliance, for instance,” he said.
Nathan Elliott, director of professional development with the Catalyst Approach, visits the Royalton Elementary School about five times a year to provide workshops for the teachers.
The workshops are usually held in the morning before school begins. Once the workshop is over and classes are in session, Elliott then visits different classrooms to observe and coach the teachers in their element. That’s one of the many things that makes the Catalyst Approach different from many other programs, Gurbada said.
“A major component is for consultants to be coaching within the classroom, so teachers are getting information and learning skills, then also are getting feedback and support on how to implement what they’ve learned within the classroom,” Gurbada said. “That’s really important, because to learn something and not apply it, greatly reduces value. We’re happy with how well things have gone and continue to build on it. We go back and review strategies, introduce new strategies, provide the coaching and reinforce the things that are going well.”
“I love how the Catalyst Approach program brings our whole school together to build relationships with students while strengthening their independence in learning. It helps students and educators to become strong listeners, who in turn, listen to learn,” said Katie Hemminger, a first grade teacher at Royalton Elementary School.
Second grade teacher Michael Marschel said he’s been at the school since the Catalyst Approach program was first implemented.
“The strategies are great. They’re really great for the teacher and they’re great for students,” he said.
One of the things Marschel implements and has noticed have made a difference in his students is simply making sure that he has all of his materials and that things are set up.
“That way I’m not rushing and I’m prepared more. Kids can sense my sense of calm and readiness. It gets their attention. All these little strategies really make the day go more smoothly,” he said.
Another thing the Catalyst Approach teaches educators is to avoid word clutter. By avoiding the use of unnecessary words and instead using “silently selecting,” it encourages the students to give the teacher their undivided attention, Marschel said.
During Elliott’s visit to the Royalton Elementary School in September, he observed Marschel in the classroom. An example of the teacher selecting the students silently was when they were sitting in a small group at a semi-round table with Marschel seated at the straight end. As the students were taking turns reading words, Marschel merely gestured with his hand at the student he wanted to read the word.
Elliott said what often happens in large gatherings is that people will filter out words or conversations that don’t necessarily pertain to them. It’s the same with students. By not focusing at the task at hand, their minds often wander or they begin to engage in other behaviors that can be disruptive to others.
While the small group of students were reading with Marschel, the other students in the class worked on another activity. Elliott said one thing that can be helpful in order to avoid one group from disrupting the other by asking questions, is to write out the directions on the board ahead of time. For instance, he said, if the activity is for the other students to read, the directions would include reading and if finished, to return the book and find another one to read.
By having the directions written in a visible spots, students who forget only have to look over to read what to do, as well as what to do if they happen to finish their book, Elliott said. It also makes it easier for the teacher, if a student, who may have been absent for an appointment or something similar, comes into the classroom during the activity. Instead of the teacher having to verbally tell the student what needs to be done, the educator can simply point to the written message and return to the specific activity with the selected students, Elliott said.
Slight word changes that are used can make a huge difference, too, said fifth grade teacher Melissa Hammer. One example, she said, lies in the difference between the words of “any” and “what.”
“One thing that was suggested to me over the years was instead of saying, ‘Are there any questions?’ was changing it to, ‘What questions do you have?’” she said.
Elliott said the reason behind it is that a small change can normalize for children that it is OK to have questions. Sometimes the tone of voice used when a slang “Are there any questions?” can sound like the teacher is just trying to get to next thing. While the phrase asks if there are any questions, the tone of voice used may send an underlying message of that the teacher doesn’t want them to ask questions, he said.
“So, ‘What questions do you have’ opens it up for, like ‘right now is your opportunity to answer a question or to get your questions answered.’ Then, when the teacher has answered everything and they get started on the next thing, there aren’t any, or at least as many, students who want to ask questions at that time,” Elliott said. “The more consistent the teacher is with that over time, the more kids tend to understand the purpose and that’s what a lot of strategies are rooted in, is being really clear with communication.
Building a connection with each student is also at the forefront. It gives students a sense of belonging, which then leads to them being successful in school,” Elliott said.
The Catalyst Approach program was developed by Nancy Burns and Jacki Brickman, who created it based on their observations in more than 50,000 classrooms and school-wide common spaces, Elliott said.
“Our vision is that every students is surrounded by leaders who understand, nurture, inspire and support them,” he said.
For more information about the Catalyst Approach, visit www.thecatalystapproach.com.
