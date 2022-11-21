Teachers, students empowered through Catalyst Approach program
Nathan Elliott, director of professional development for the Catalyst Approach, visits the Royalton Elementary School in Royalton about five times a year for workshops on the Catalyst Approach program.

    For the last six years, the teachers at Royalton Elementary School in Royalton have been working with the Catalyst Approach program. It has empowered teachers to have an even greater positive impact on their students, said Elementary School Principal Dr. Phil Gurbada.

    “I think the rooms are calmer. There’s more consistency in how the teachers communicate with the students. We’ve worked to use non-verbal signals and gestures to replace what often is unnecessary talk and it leaves more room for when there is teacher talk,” he said. “It’s a way to focus students and strategies for classroom management in a way that gives more responsibility to the students and they rely less on verbal instructions and more on non-verbal signs and gestures and how you position yourself within the room with a group.”

