Little Falls Community High School announced that Taylor Jordan has been chosen as the Girl of the Month for February. She is the daughter of Kevin and Tara Jordan.
Jordan has worked to land herself on the A Honor Roll her entire high school career. Additionally, her academic achievements are noticeable in her induction into the LFCHS Honor Society.
Athletics have been of utmost importance for Jordan over the past four years. She is a decorated athlete for the Flyers garnering much recognition in volleyball and basketball. She has been named to the All-Conference team for both sports and took over as the school record holder for set assists in volleyball during her senior season. Additionally, she has been named Athlete of the Month for the Flyers during her sophomore and junior years. Due to the unique nature of her senior year and COVID-related changes, Jordan participated in soccer this past fall in addition to volleyball. She finds herself to be extremely comfortable when interacting through competition.
Serving on the Homecoming Committee and taking on the role of a LINK leader as a junior and a senior have been additional activities of Jordan.
“Taylor is recognized in the school and the larger community as a passionate and talented athlete. I, too, enjoy watching Taylor compete. What I love most about watching her is her hustle! An athlete that is a hustler speaks volumes — they are all in, dedicated, ambitious, not one to wait for others to get things done or to do things for them and are usually terrific teammates. These are all true of Taylor on the court, in the classroom and life,” said Ann Graeve, high school science teacher.
Volunteer activities of Jordan include working at her annual church bazaar, serving at the Thanksgiving Dinner at LFCHS, and cleaning yards and raking for those who need help.
Lyn Gwost, LFCHS composition instructor, explains Jordan is the quintessential model of Flyer Pride and describes her as a role model for underclassmen because of her contributions in the classroom, athletics, and other activities.
“Taylor welcomes a challenge in the classroom as exhibited by her enrollment in numerous college classes. In College Composition, I have enjoyed her regular contributions to class discussion and admire her desire to continually improve as a learner. She strives to incorporate any newfound knowledge into assignments, growing from teacher feedback and implementing new skills into written work. The phrase ‘model student’ is an apt description of Taylor,” Gwost said. “On the court, Taylor’s love of sports is evidenced by the energy she brings to whatever activity she is participating in at any given time. She wears her Flyer uniforms with pride and represents herself and our school admirably.”
When she is not in school, Jordan enjoys staying active in athletics, spending time with her family and friends, and watching Netflix. Favorite memories from high school for Jordan are all of the pepfests to celebrate events throughout the year.
After graduation, Jordan plans to attend Concordia University in Moorhead. She will major in health and physical education and play basketball for the Cobbers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.