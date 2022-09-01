    After wanting to work at Hands of Hope Resource Center in Little Falls for a long time, Taylor Hernandez was thrilled when she received the news she was hired. Her first day was Oct. 15, 2021, she said.

    Recently, Hernandez was surprised by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, because she had been chosen as the September Employee of the Month.

Taylor Hernandez named September Employee of the Month

Taylor Hernandez enjoys working with clients and survivors of domestic violence, as well as giving presentations to children about a variety of topics, including healthy relationships.

Tags

Load comments