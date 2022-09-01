Taylor Hernandez named September Employee of the Month

After wanting to work at Hands of Hope Resource Center in Little Falls for a long time, Taylor Hernandez was thrilled when she received the news she was hired. Her first day was Oct. 15, 2021, she said.
Recently, Hernandez was surprised by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, because she had been chosen as the September Employee of the Month.
“I was shocked. This is not the type of work that a person signs on to for recognition. I do it because a deeper part of myself is called to it,” she said.
Hernandez works at Hands of Hope as a general crime and child abuse services coordinator. Having gone to college for social work, Hernandez said she had always wanted to be in that kind of field. However, finding the right niche took a little while since the field of child abuse differs.
“I did my internship with CPS, Child Protective Services and found that was not the avenue I wanted to be in. I wanted to be more of a voice and be more helpful,” she said.
Hernandez graduated from Bemidji State University with a bachelor’s degree in social work in 2015. Looking back, she said it was growing up with a single mom that inspired her to want to help others. Since her family received help from Social Services, Hernandez said it came down to wanting to do the same for other people in some capacity.
However, just working on accounting aspects wasn’t the fit for her. She wanted to help in a more personalized way that allows her to tailor the help to each person’s situation. In other words, she said, it wasn’t simply following a cookie cutter model.
“That’s what I love about my position here at Hands of Hope. I can be more hands on, just talk to people and through it, you also find out their stories. You just help them to get to where they want to be and I like that aspect,” she said.
The nomination the Chamber received from one of Hernandez’ supervisors, Executive Director Stephenie Och, addressed some of the work Hernandez does with Hands of Hope.
“Taylor has worked at Hands of Hope Resource Center since October 2021. She is often the face that victims/survivors see first when they come in for advocacy services. She is also the primary person in the community providing prevention education regarding abuse issues in our Morrison County schools, community groups and businesses,” Och said. “Since day one she has been one who embraces her work with zest. Taylor greets everyone with a smile on her face and approaches every new experience head on even if it is something out of her comfort zone. Taylor is quick to volunteer to help out on new projects and always willing to go above and beyond for her clients, her coworkers and the Hands of Hope Resource Center. Taylor deserves to be recognized by the Chamber and the community. I see her as one of our future leaders that will go a long way in her career because of her exceptional attitude and commitment to her work.”
Hernandez said she really appreciates being nominated and thanks all of those who were involved in nominating her.
“I have only been here 10 months, but I don’t know what I would do without all the amazing people here at Hands of Hope and the clients I get to meet every day,” Hernandez said.
Her other supervisor, Lead Advocate Johanna Klinkner, spoke positively about Hernandez.
“It has been a complete joy to have Taylor with us at Hands of Hope Resource Center. Taylor brings her sensitivity, compassion and passion, a drive for justice and a belief that everyone deserves to be safe and happy,” Klinkner said. “One of the many things that Taylor does is she goes into the schools and talks to our youth about healthy relationships. Taylor makes her talks with the youth very fun and interactive and keeps them engaged. Taylor has a great sense of humor, a contagious laugh and the ability to lift one’s spirits. Therefore, it is a joy to be her supervisor.”
Hernandez said when she first started working at Hands of Hope, she feared giving presentations the most. It was an area in which she lacked confidence, as she didn’t consider public speaking to be her strong suit.
However, giving presentations has become such a part of her work that it now has become one of the things she likes the most.
“I don’t even know how many presentations I gave last year. I still kind of freak out before them, but they’re so rewarding,” she said.
Hernandez said when she gives presentations on uncomfortable subjects to students, she sets the atmosphere to where students feel like they can comfortably ask questions without feeling singled out. It’s also all done without judging. The greatest part of it all, Hernandez said — they get knowledge that can make a difference. Knowledge, such as what they can do to be safe themselves during a domestic violence situation in their home, how to assess a potentially escalating situation, healthy relationships and more.
When Hernandez isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her husband, Daniel, family and friends, reading and playing Pokemon.
As Employee of the Month, Hernandez received gift certificates from Pizza Ranch, Johnny C’s Sports Bar, St. Francis Health and Wellness Center, Papa Murphy’s, Subway, Pine Ridge Golf Club and Vacuum Cleaner Outlet and Service Center.
