Residents of Randall will pay less on the city’s portion of their property taxes in 2021, even though the levy rate will go up slightly.
The Randall City Council voted to raise the city’s levy by 1% at its meeting Wednesday night, but the decertification of a 15-year-old TIF district bond caused the tax rate to drop. The tax rate for the city portion of property taxes was 61.916% in 2020, but the city paid off the bond for the Bremer Addition, which began in October 2005. That pushed the tax rate down to 53.78%.
The amount levied in 2021 will be $164,471, up from $162,843 in 2020. A preliminary levy was set in September for the rate to go up 5%, but after further discussion, the Council opted for the smaller increase.
“We could do 0% this year and our citizens would still get a tax decrease because of the bond that we paid off this year,” said Mayor Dan Noss. “I really feel that we need to leave it, at least, at 1%. We’ve done that in the past; we’ve done zero for two or three years and then we had to do 3% or 4% to catch up. They’ll still have a minor decrease at one.”
In closing out the payments made on the Bremer Addition bond, the city will return the $37,000 remaining in that fund to Morrison County. That money will then be re-distributed, with one-third going back to the city of Randall to be put into the General Fund. The county will keep one-third and the other third will go to the public school district in Randall.
“I was on the board when we signed that; when we took that TIF out,” said Council Member Mary Venske.
“This is the final TIF that’s open in the city of Randall right now,” said City Manager Matt Pantzke.
“I never thought I’d be on the Council when we paid it off,” Venske said.
The 2021 budget also will go down by a small amount from what it was the year before. The total budget for next year was set at $2.173 million, just shy of $28,000 less than what was budgeted in 2020 for a modest drop of 1%. The General Fund dropped a small amount, from $365,010 in 2020 to $361,532.
Noss commended Pantzke for his work on the 2021 budget.
“I agree with everything that’s on there. I think it looks good,” he said. “I want to thank Matt again for his hard work on getting the budget ready for us and getting it straightened out.”
The Council also set the wage scale for city employees at a 2% increase from their 2020 rate, with a couple of exceptions. City Maintenance Supervisor Patrick Kalis and Administrative Assistant Jayna Reed will get a slightly higher increase. Kalis was eligible for a larger increase because he completed lineman school in 2020 while Reed is a relatively new hire and was due a larger raise. Water and Wastewater Operator Keith Evans will receive a 3% increase because he received further licensing in 2020.
The $2 per hour temporary raise given to employees of the municipal liquor store made available through CARES Act funding was not reflected in the 2% raise in wages.
The Council also raised the base rate on city utility bills for wastewater by $2. The new rate is $19.50 plus consumption, which Pantzke said will generate about $5,900 more per year for the wastewater fund.
“I just want to tell the council members that I feel like we’ve had a very good year,” Noss said. “Thank you for all of your support, from the mayor’s point of view. I want to give Matt and all of the city employees a ‘thank you’ for all of their hard work throughout the year.”
Randall City Council Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Randall City Council:
• Tabled a decision on purchasing three new reclosers for the city’s electric system;
• Voted to not waive the tort liability limit on the city’s insurance policy;
• Set the community building in Bingo Park as the city’s polling place;
• Tabled a decision on renewing a contract with the Morrison County Animal Humane Society for stray and surrendered animal intake;
• Heard a report on the city’s liquor sales. City Manager Matt Pantzke said the municipal liquor store had a $10,500 surplus so far in 2020 despite on-sale services being shut down twice; and
• Voted to move the start time of City Council meetings to 6 p.m., beginning in January 2021.
The next meeting of the Randall City Council is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Randall City Hall.
