Tami and Bachelor will perform at Music in the Park Series in Staples on Sunday, July 16, at 7 p.m. Pictured are husband and wife duo Tamara (Tami), left, and Phil Barnett.

Guests can expect to hear a variety of music from this talented husband/wife duo, including pop, rock and classic country.

  
