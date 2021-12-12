Taking time for one another amidst farm chores

With all the responsibilities that come with farming, it isn’t always easy for farm couples to take time off to go on vacation or on a short retreat. Crops have to get planted or harvested, animals need to be fed and watered or other projects around the farm demands their attention. The reality is that when living on a farm, there is always something that needs to be done, said Monica Kramer McConkey, rural mental health specialist with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
However, taking the time to strengthen the relationship can make all the difference when facing the different challenges farmers often encounter, she said.
A couple of years ago, McConkey, Leah Bischof, state director with the Minnesota Dairy Initiative, and University of Minnesota Extension Educators Emily Krekelberg (farm safety and health) and Jim Salfer (dairy) began providing farm couple retreats — with great success.
Because of size, each retreat is capped at 10 couples. It is open to any farm couple regardless of what kind of farming they are focused on.
“We have had crop farmers, dairy farmers, vegetable farmers, so it’s not limited to any certain group,” McConkey said.
One topic that is heavily discussed during the retreats is communication, understanding personalities and problem solving techniques.
“I love watching the couples connect with each other and watching them make changes that bring the two of them closer together,” she said.
Because farmers tend to be quite isolated on the farm, the couples who have attended the retreats have enjoyed connecting with other farm couples. Many times new friendships are formed and since they all farm, they can relate to one another on a deeper level.
“When they do the satisfaction surveys after the event, that’s one of the highest rated pieces of the retreat; to be able to connect with other farm couples,” McConkey said.
Even those who were originally on the fence about whether to attend the retreat or not usually report it was worth taking the time off the farm.
“Anybody who has been through one of these retreats, male or female, has been really pleased that they attended. They felt like it was well worth their time,” she said.
All-in-all, McConkey said, the farm couple retreats allow couples to get away from the everyday farm work and focus on a farm or family issue, set goals and seek ways to attain those goals.
“The focuses of the retreat will include communication with your partner, communication with family, relationship building, handling stress, managing personalities, problem solving, action planning and learning about additional resources. The retreat will also include opportunities to network with other farming couples, short lecture, group activities and partner exercises,” she said.
The first retreat will be held at the GrandStay Hotel & Suites, at 1500 20th Street NW in Faribault, Jan. 21-22, 2022.
The second retreat will be held Feb. 4-5, 2022, at the Country Inn & Suites, 235 Park Avenue S. in St. Cloud.
The third retreat will be held at the C’mon Inn, located at 1586 US-59, in Thief River Falls, Feb. 11-12.
“The farm couple retreats are limited to the first 10 couples that sign up per location,” McConkey said.
McConkey said the rooms have already been reserved, so there is no question as to whether there will be enough room available once the retreats are held. The sessions are then held in a meeting room at the hotel.
While the retreats are supported by the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Program from the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture, registering couples are asked to place a $100 deposit to reserve their spot. The deposit is refundable on the second day of the retreat.
Having grown up on a farm, McConkey knows first-hand about the everyday stresses and challenges farmers meet. With a passion for mental health, she and fellow mental health practitioner Ted Matthews work with farmers throughout Minnesota at no cost. The work they do is funded by the Department of Agriculture.
McConkey said that she talks with farmers through a variety of means, whether it is meeting in person at the farm, over the phone or via Zoom.
“It’s whatever works best for them,” she said.
While the stigma surrounding mental health is very well alive in rural areas, McConkey said one of her personal goals is to break down that stigma.
“I want people to be as comfortable talking about mental health issues as they are about physical health issues,” she said.
Oftentimes, physical health and mental issues go hand in hand. Sometimes physical issues hinder people’s ability to perform as they once did on the farm, she said, which in turn isn’t unusual to create a sense of grief and loss over not being able to do everything they once did.
Mental health issues can also create a physical response in people, which sort of creates a cycle of the two — the stress affects the body which can in turn add more stress, as an example, McConkey said.
A majority of the farmers who contact McConkey reach out to her because of struggling with relationships.
“It could be relationships with their spouse, it could be relationships with farming partners, with children. That is one of the primary reasons they reach out to me,” she said.
A second reason many reach out to her is related to stress management — dealing with anxiety, depression, feeling overwhelmed and more.
The third most common reason for reaching out, she said, is due to issues around grief and loss, whether it is having experienced a death on the farm, dealing with a farm injury or other trauma that happened or having to sell their cows, McConkey said.
McConkey encourages farmers to reach out. Sometimes it just helps to have someone to talk about it.
“Farmers are often accustomed to doing everything on their own, not having to ask for help, but once a farmer, whether male or female, takes that first step and makes the call and just starts opening up, I find they feel a sense of relief that they are talking to somebody who understands,” she said.
McConkey said that after the initial contact she starts working with the farmer on how he or she can make changes, whether it is changes in their thinking, changes in their expectations and with whatever they may be struggling with.
Couples who are interested in learning more about the farm couple retreats or who want to register, can call Leah Bischof at (320) 429-0611 or email leah bischof@gmail.com.
Those who want to contact McConkey for mental health services, can call (218) 280-7785.
