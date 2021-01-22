To the Editor:
Seems to me Wednesday’s (1/6/21) Washington dysfunction is shared across this country in the voices and actions of people elected to vote for and uphold a MAGA version of law and order, as well as in the words of their disciples — ever present in these pages. A medley of nonsensical mediocrity gets printed in the name of “Opinion”; “West Words” continues peddling old news punctuated with insinuations of wrongdoing regarding anything Democratic; the religious continue to sing of faith in God and to cry out about the End Times setting on our socialist horizon.
Deep breath ...
It’s fair to believe that what we say and how we say it does have consequences: if our message is untrue or hostile; if there is no accountability for misleading messages; if people persist in pursuing phantom truths; if anarchy is mistaken for patriotism; if people continue to self-medicate with divisive references to us and them, right and left, conservative and liberal, urban and rural, deplorable and elite, etc.; if so, our State of the Union deserves review to help We the People of the United States better understand what is and is not rational critical thinking in the real world.
Slow exhale …
