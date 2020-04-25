Take a break, prevent child abuse

Each year, more than 3.5 million children in the United States are the subject of an investigation of child abuse. Of those, about 678,000 children are determined to be victims of maltreatment, according to the Administration of Children and Families, a division of the United States Department of Health and Human Services.
In Morrison County, 884 reports of child maltreatment were made in 2019, said Katie Knettel, child protection supervisor at Morrison County Social Services. It was a jump of more than 200 since 2018.
“We had 493 reports in 2015, so we have seen a steady increase, but last year was our biggest jump,” she said.
While children are removed from their homes at times due to unsafe conditions, Knettel said the goal of child protection is to support families in safely parenting their children. One way that is accomplished is by correcting the conditions that led to the agency’s involvement.
Of all the different forms of abuse, the most common child protection workers encounter is neglect. It is the most prominent as it encompasses a variety of allegations, including parent drug use, lack of supervision, educational and medical neglect, she said.
Knettel said when a child protection staff person works with the family, he or she assesses their well-being in all areas and determines how they may help the family by connecting them to a variety of resources. Some of those resources include counseling, child care/respite and gas cards to get to needed services. It isn’t unusual for child abuse and neglect often being the symptoms of other struggles and situations occurring in the family, such as substance abuse, mental health struggles or homelessness.
There are several ways parents, guardians and other caregivers can do to prevent themselves from crossing over into child abuse, especially when they are feeling stressed or overwhelmed.
“In the moment when parents are feeling frustrated, the most important thing is to just take a break,” she said.
Knettel said it is OK for parents to place a crying infant in the crib or in another safe space and step out of the room momentarily as long as they can hear if the child would choke or in case something else would happen.
“It is OK to leave a baby cry because that is a better result than shaking or doing something that would harm the child,” she said.
One scenario child protection workers encounter often in reports is of parents who more or less end up physically fighting with a teenager over a cellphone. The parent may try to take away the cellphone for a variety of reasons, such as a consequence for bad behavior and in the process, the situation gets out of control.
“We are not saying that parents shouldn’t discipline or use that. Kids having phones is a privilege so taking it away is or can be a very logical consequence for kids. We just want to make sure parents aren’t dropping themselves to the level the child is at, like getting into a physical altercation over the phone,” she said.
Knettel said one way to remove the phone privilege besides physically removing the cellphone is to simply call the phone carrier and have the service shut off.
Is the stay-at-home order causing problems?
As parenting of all ages can be tough on families, she encourages parents in homes where both parents are present to take turns. For those who are single parents, having other trusted relatives or friends watch the children for a period of time can make all the difference.
However, Knettel warns parents to make sure they really know someone and trust the person before allowing them to care for the children. It isn’t unusual for predators to look for parents in vulnerable situations in which they may gain access.
It is a scenario that often go hand-in-hand with online dating.
“Don’t bring them to your home and don’t introduce them to your children right away until you know more about them and can see if it’s a good idea,” she said. “We see that fairly often. They meet someone online, maybe is from another state, don’t know anyone else, moves to Minnesota and moves right in with them before they really let them know anything about their past or if they are healthy people to have around the children.”
One way to check to a person’s criminal history in Minnesota is to visit Minnesota Judicial Branch’s website at pa.courts.state.mn.us and enter the person’s first and last name.
Other types of child abuse are physical, sexual and emotional abuse and threatened injury. Knettel said threatened injury is when a child is exposed to a dangerous person by somebody, such as a parent who involuntarily lost their rights to another child and has a new baby, a relationship with a registered sex offender who moves into the home and more.
“They haven’t actually harmed the child, but based on their status, like a registered predatory offender, the risk is high that they could abuse or neglect a child,” she said.
Knettel said it’s too early to tell if the stay-at-home order issued by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and the schools closing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the risk for child abuse. Although the number of reports to child protection has decreased, the number of reports that are screened in has increased.
When a report of suspected child abuse is made to Morrison County Child Protection, the report is investigated and determined whether or not the situation meets the criteria for child abuse according to the state of Minnesota. Those that do are screened in, she said.
Knettel attributes the decrease in reports due to the fact that children are distance learning and are not physically in school. Other activities and appointments have also been canceled, which further limits the opportunity for people to see the children as well as for the children to tell or report any ongoing abuse. Knettel said she anticipates they will see an influx of reports once the stay-at-home order is lifted, the children are in school and life returns at least somewhat back to normal.
Those who suspect a child is being abused are encouraged to report it to Morrison County Child Protection by calling (320) 632-0201. Anyone who makes a report remains anonymous.
“The reporter’s identity is always confidential. Even if the caller says their name and phone number, we can’t ever share that information,” she said.
Knettel said it is more helpful when reporters do leave their name and number as it enables them to follow up for more information.
“If they make an anonymous report and don’t leave their name and number, we can’t follow up. Sometimes that puts us in a position of not having as much information that we would like so it is helpful, but not required,” she said.
Children are struggling too
Knettel reminds parents that just like adults, children are struggling with social distancing restrictions, as well.
“They miss seeing their friends. They miss the activities that they can no longer be a part of, but the most significant loss is the loss of routine,” she said.
As children need structure and routine and function best when they know what to expect, not having the reliable structure of school can easily leave the children feeling overwhelmed and out of control.
“It’s kind of how we feel when we don’t know what will happen. When our anxiety goes up and we’re kind of at a loss of how to control a situation, we grasp after that. When kids have those big feelings, they often respond by acting out to get reassurance from their caregiver,” Knettel said.
She recommends parents to establish a somewhat loose schedule for the children to create a structure of when they complete school work, watch television and engage in other activities at home.
Knettel recognizes that enforcing a schedule may be harder for essential employees whose children are old enough to stay home alone. She said the students checking in with their teachers during the day can help mitigate some of that.
Parents need time for themselves
With the added stress and insecurity the pandemic has brought families, Knettel encourage parents to take time for themselves to do something they enjoy while their children are sleeping or are otherwise preoccupied. It’s easy for parents to feel like they have to use that time to cook, clean and take care of whatever else beckons for their attention. If the parent is working from home, that is added onto their list.
“As parents we feel torn with our obligations and now even more that we are essentially becoming educators in our home. Filling every minute of the day with those expectations can be overwhelming. It is OK to give yourself permission to give yourself a break and do things that are enjoyable for yourself. That is healthy. You need to be able to take care of yourself like that,” she said.
Knettel said there are several parenting resources that can be accessed online. Cen terforparentingeducation.org/parentcorner has some parenting tips and tools that are directed for smaller children. It also has an online parent forum where parents can share parenting tips.
offers five different online support groups for parents.
Anxioustoddlers.com focuses on anxiety and has some information on managing difficult behaviors from toddlers to teens. Parents are also able to enroll in several online courses thought the site and also has a YouTube channel with online parenting supports.
