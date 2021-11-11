Swift kick in the head leads to start of business

It was a swift kick in the head by a large Holstein cow in December 2019, that ultimately led Ken Thoenies of Randall to turn his woodworking skills into a business.
“That was pretty much the end of my hoof trimming days,” he said.
Ken said he started trimming hooves of cattle more than 30 years ago. At the time, he and his wife, Ruby, were working at a boys’ ranch in Missouri. He as a dairy manager and she as a social worker and counselor.
When the farm bought its own chute used for trimming, Ken said he started to ask questions of the hoof trimmer about the trade and how to do it. Eventually, he began trimming cattle hooves and as time went by, became more experienced to also take on more difficult cases.
When the family returned later to Minnesota, they bought the chute and Ken continued his hoof trimming business.
Looking back at his unfortunate incident in 2019, Ken said he had fallen down in the straw and when he went to get back up, was kicked by the cow near his left eye. With a broken nose and a broken eye socket with the eyeball fallen down, Ken had his assistant bring him to the emergency room. He called his wife from the car to let her know. The first thing he told her was, “Don’t freak out, but...” he said.
Ken was later transferred to the hospital in St. Cloud after it was discovered he had a brain bleed and was in need of a neurosurgery.
“I immediately started calling friends to pray that his brain bleed would stop,” Ruby said.
Ken and Ruby said that God has answered many of their prayers through the years, including that one. When he arrived at the St. Cloud Hospital, the brain bleed had stopped and he no longed needed the neurosurgery.
A plate was inserted by his eye socket to give the eyeball a proper backup. Because his eyeball had fallen down, his eyesight was affected, causing him to see double. However, since then, Ken said he has recovered nearly completely with the exception of some lingering pain and needing to use specialized glasses that help address the slight double vision that remains.
“Even before I got these glasses, it was pretty much back to normal, so praise the Lord for that,” he said.
After the accident, Ken began pondering on what else he could do besides hoof trimming. Earlier that year when he and Ruby had traveled by bus to a pro-life rally at the Minnesota Capitol, he had struck up a conversation with another man who was a tree trimmer. It eventually led to Ken receiving quite a bit of walnut wood the man had.
Later, their daughter, Naomi, married a young man in Iowa and since they have a lot of walnut trees they were select harvesting, Ken received a double blessing in walnut wood.
“Then this happened and I thought, ‘You know, I’ve always loved woodwork,’” he said.
It was then he decided to turn his passion and skill for woodworking into a business.
Ken said the passion for woodworking began in grade school and he eventually made cabinets and other wooden projects for his parents that his parents still have in their home to this day, he said. He has also made quite a few wood creations in their own home, such as the spindles on a fence, a cabinet, the trim on their windows and more.
There are many things Ken likes about working with different types of wood. Each piece is also a testament of God’s glory as no piece is the same, Ken said.
“I love everything you see. There is a total natural look of all these woods. Just seeing the amazing beauty and contrast of all these different woods. When I’m in the shed working on stuff, it’s kind of my worship-the-Lord kind of time, giving God the glory for everything he has done. There’s such beauty,” he said.
One thing that makes Ken’s wood products unique is that the products have a live edge. In other words, he said, that is how the tree looked like originally on the outside that has been smoothed.
Ken enjoys working with a variety of woods, such as black walnut, red oak, black cherry and elm. He has also started introducing a mystery wood from an invasive species that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is attempting to eradicate.
Since Ken and Ruby started Grandpa Ken’s Woodshop, he has made a variety of items, such as sofa bars and stools, dining room tables, coffee and end tables, console tables, charcuterie boards, lazy Susans, personalized wall rulers, benches, coaster sets and more.
The wood products can also be personalized with pyrographic lettering in different letter styles for an additional price. It’s a service the couple offers through someone they know.
Earlier this summer, the couple showcased many of Ken’s creations at the Markets and Music on the Mississippi event in Little Falls. Several of products are also available for sale at the Shoppes of Little Falls.
Many people have expressed their interest in the charcuterie boards. Because they will be used with food, the boards cannot be stained or varnished. Since they will also be washed, Ken said the boards go through a water popping process before he finishes the product.
“When you get wood wet, it has a tendency to get a little rough, so what I do is to get head of that is that I do that first,” he said.
Once the wood has reacted to the water and the surface has become rough, Ken sands it down and then completes with a finishing touch.
When Ken isn’t creating unique wood products, he enjoys spending time with Ruby, their eight children, Nathan, Naomi, Isaac, Matthew, Benjamin, Sam, Braxton and Mark. The couple also has 11 grandchildren they love to gather with, as well.
Ken accepts special orders for products. Sometimes customers inquire about items that he has never made before. Not afraid of a challenge, he accepts it readily and simply figures out how to do it.
For more information, call (320) 360-2218 or email grandpakenswoodshop@gmail.com.
