Specialized vests cost more than $4,000 each
Morrison County has had a Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team in place since 2005. It is comprised of officers from both the Sheriff’s Office and the Little Falls Police Department. Members wear a special vest, which has a shelf life of five years, and 10 of the 12 the SWAT team uses have reached that shelf life.
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen and Little Falls Police Chief Greg Schirmers came before the Morrison County Board, Tuesday, to request they be able to spend the reserve funds they have set aside to purchase those vests, as well as make some additions to the Sheriff Department’s armored vehicle.
Larsen said the two departments have been preparing to replace the vests, because they knew that equipment would need to be upgraded.
“We have a SWAT Team fund that we will be utilizing and are asking the Board to utilize those funds,” he said.
When Larsen started as sheriff in 2015, the vests cost about $1,500, he said.
“Unfortunately now, it is $4,102 per vest,” he said.
That cost covers the outer carrier of the vest, the upper arm protection, and two ballistic multi-strike armor plates.
“It’s spendy, but at the same time, it’s needed for our personnel. They’re expired, the current vests that they have,” Larsen said.
The second project the two addressed was for the Sheriff Department’s armored vehicle.
They are looking at installing a hydraulic rescue apparatus, which is used for active shooter instances, barricaded subject, hostage rescue, as a teaching tool, fire, flood, storm, and rescue missions and “things of that nature,” Larsen said.
“Additionally, we’re looking at marking our armored vehicle right now. Basically, we got it through the military 1033 program, so it was zero cost with the exception of moving it to our location. We had to extract equipment out of it that was from the military and put in our own equipment,” he said.
That cost is about $36,598.
The cost of the two projects is $77,609, according to Larsen.
“We do have $100,709 in the fund balance for the Morrison County SWAT Team. So, we understand that we’re taking a lot of money out, but we also understand that with the planning between the two agencies and the increase in the money from the local Sheriff’s Office, as well as the local Police Department, we feel confident that we’ll be able to move forward with this,” he said.
Larsen pointed out to the Board that the community offers great support to the SWAT Team.
“We’ve done so many presentations throughout Morrison County, and they’ve helped out tremendously with the support as well as donations. If you can imagine, we had this vehicle, I mentioned we had to strip it down, had to put seats in, replace some of the armored windows just because they were like fogged up and we couldn’t see out of them, and the community came forward and just wanted to donate to help us,” he said. “We wanted to make sure we have some skin in the game, as well, and we just want to make sure that our personnel and community members stay safe, as well.”
Commissioner Greg Blaine asked what kind of shelf life the new vests would have.
Five years, was the answer.
Larsen said all of the vests available have that five-year shelf life.
“That’s why we preplan, to make sure that money is put aside. So, come five years, I’ll probably be back in front of you again,” Larsen said.
He pointed out that the company the departments use has been the same one used since the inception of the SWAT team.
“They also have access to hardware, which is an armored company. They make lighter weight body armor and checking with different vendors, it’s the only vendor that has access to this hardware,” Larsen said. “So instead of having a 10- to 12-pound vest, we’re looking at a 5- to 6-pound vest. Again, the shelf life is right around five years.”
Blaine asked how many vests the $77,000 they were request would purchase.
Larsen said that cost would purchase 10 vests. The SWAT team has 12 members, but two of the vests were purchased just a couple of years ago, so only 10 were needed.
“You’ve got $100,700 in this fund, and we’re gonna pull a little over $77,000 out of there, so where is the mechanism to replenish funds to that fund?” Blaine said. “As you said, in five years we’re going to be talking about the same situation again, with those vests being expired again. So where does the funding come in, or come from, that fills that line item within the budget or within you and the Police Department’s operation.”
The Morrison County SWAT Team fund balance is contributed to by the Sheriff’s Department and the Little Falls Police Department, Larsen said.
“As we mentioned early on, when the vests were a little cheaper, we both had a set amount that we would both contribute. As vests went up, we would both donate, I shouldn’t say donate, roll more money from our line item SWAT Team into the fund,” Larsen said.
He noted there were some items purchased and some maintenance items that needed to be taken care of, so both departments increased their money contributions for those.
“So that’s the mechanism where we look to see where our needs are. We know that we’ve never tapped this SWAT Team reserve, but we also know that we’re both increasing more, so that we’re not only preparing for the future, but taking care of our needs now,” Larsen said.
“It’s fair to say that the money for both departments within their budget, some of that gets directed then toward that SWAT Team, I’ll say fund, every year as we go forward,” Blaine said.
“I support this wholeheartedly,” said Commissioner Randy Winscher. “There’s no question about that.
“This is not like having expired milk in your refrigerator and you drink a little bit. I definitely don’t want you guys going out there with expired or shelf-life vests,” Winscher said.
He asked Schirmers if the LFPD was putting money into the fund, too, and what that amount was.
Schirmers said his department contributed $11,500 for each of the past two years, with the various costs, including the armored vehicle. He said with the anticipated equipment and vest replacement, the Police Department had been putting aside $6,500, and had been contributing since 2015.
“We’ve contributed every year,” he said.
Winscher asked whether these vests could be used by any sheriff’s deputy, or whether they were designated just for the SWAT Team.
“These are designated for the SWAT Team,” Larsen said. “We do have vests that our personnel can put on, they’re not as much protection, but they do have the strike plates as well for just routine, normal, everyday deputies.”
He said if there was an active shooter situation or a shots fired claim, the deputies would be able to use a SWAT Team vest to have the extra protection.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski asked about building up the reserve.
“You’ve got a line item, first of all, your SWAT line item. You don’t necessarily spend all of the line item, it goes into the reserve fund, correct? That’s why we have X-amount of dollars today in the reserve fund,” he said.
“That’s right, Mr. Chair. I just want to make sure that we point out that we’ve been planning for this for years, and that’s why the money is going on, and we’re planning for the future,” Larsen said.
While the contributions to the fund are consistent from the Sheriff’s Office and Police Department, Larsen said the donations from organizations were not necessarily a consistent amount.
“We receive so many donations from organizations, that we are grateful for, throughout the year. It can fluctuate — sometimes it’s three grand a year, sometimes more. There’s really no consistency,” Larsen said.
The two departments plan to continue to contribute into the future.
“These things are shelf life, end of discussion, that’s exactly what it is, that’s what you’re planning for,” Jelinski said.
“You talk about the armored vehicle. Of course it should be marked, why wouldn’t it be marked, what’s not marked in the world today? I fully support it,” Jelinski said.
With no further comment, the Board agreed it should be put on the consent agenda for approval at the April 11 regular meeting.
