Morrison County has had a Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team in place since 2005. It is comprised of officers from both the Sheriff’s Office and the Little Falls Police Department. Members wear a special vest, which has a shelf life of five years, and 10 of the 12 the SWAT team uses have reached that shelf life.

The Morrison County SWAT team has 12 members, and 10 of the special vests (pictured above) they wear have reached their shelf life of five years and need to be replaced, to the tune of $4,102 each.
The military armored vehicle the Sheriff’s Office received at no cost (pictured below), will be equipped with a hydraulic rescue apparatus, which is used in the case of an active shooter, barricaded subject, hostage rescue and more. Decals signifying it is a piece of equipment with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department will also be added.

