After being down 32-28 at the half against Osakis, the Swanville Bulldogs girls basketball team came from behind to snatch the victory away, 69-68, earning their 12th win of the season, Friday, Feb. 24.
In a balanced offensive performance, the Bulldogs had two players score 15 points and two players score 14.
Avery Douglas, returning from a foot injury, and Lily Peterson both finished with 15 points. Peterson displayed one of her best performances of the season in terms of accuracy, shooting 7-for-8, all inside the arc. She added one more point from the free throw line and had five rebounds.
Douglas made 4-of-10 field goals and 6-of-6 free throws. She tallied three twos and a three and recorded a team-high seven steals.
Lauren Miller and Amelia Hudalla recorded 14 points each. Hudalla shot 6-of-15 from inside the arc and made 2-of-3 shots from the free throw line. Hudalla also led the team with 10 rebounds and had two assists and a steal.
Miller made two twos and a three, and shot 7-for-10 from the free throw line. She also recorded nine rebounds, and led the team with six assists and three deflections.
The Bulldogs enter the playoffs with a 12-13 record. They play Upsala on the road in the first round, Thursday, March 2, with tipoff at 7 p.m.
Pierz Pioneers
The Pierz Pioneers end their regular season 11-13, after a 68-50 loss to Zimmerman, Friday, Feb. 24.
Britney Schommer tallied 17 points on 6-of-16 shots. She was 5-of-13 from inside the arc, 1-of-3 from the 3-point line and 4-of-8 from the free throw line.
Lyndsey Strohmeier had her best scoring game of the season, recording 14 points on 5-of-14 field goals. She made two twos, three threes and a free throw.
Pierz took on Pillager at home in the first round of sections, Thursday, March 2, at 6 p.m.
Little Falls Flyers
Little Falls’ rough regular season came to end Friday, Feb. 24, when they fell 68-33 to Albany.
Despite the disappointing loss, Malin Youngberg tied her best performance of the season, recording 14 points. She shot 6-of-10, all from the 2-point range. She added two more from the free throw line and led the team in rebounds, with five, and steals, with two.
Finishing 8-18, the Flyers traveled to Sauk Rapids-Rice for the first round of the playoffs, Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m.
Upsala Cardinals
Upsala ended its season with an unfortunate loss to Bertha-Hewitt, 58-54, Friday, Feb. 24.
In the loss, Dakota Soltis still had a terrific performance. She saved her best performance for the final game, scoring 25 points on 7-of-18 field goals. Soltis finished 5-of-12 on 2-pointers, 2-of-6 on 3-pointers and 9-of-16 from the free throw line. She also secured five rebounds and had three steals.
Brenna Graves recorded 10 points, scoring on 5-of-11 baskets, all from inside the arc. Graves also came down with seven rebounds and had four steals and an assist.
The Cardinals ended the regular season 13-12 and face the Swanville Bulldogs in the first round of sections at home, Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m.
