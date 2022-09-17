sv
Swanville’s Emily Carrilo-Ledesma spikes the ball while Upsala’s Samantha Pilarski (4) and Isabelle Leners (10) attempt to block during Thursday’s matchup. 

The Swanville Bulldogs volleyball team hosted the Upsala Cardinals, Thursday, Sept. 15. The Bulldogs swept their opponent in three games, with scores of 25-16, 25-22, and 29-27.

Despite the sweep, the Cardinals put up quite a fight. In the first game, the Cardinals were down 5-8, but pulled themselves back into it and took the 9-8 lead. They kept a one or two point lead up until the Bulldogs went on a six point run, taking a 19-13 lead.

upsala

Upsala’s Hannah Luedtke saves a point after a Swanville spike.

