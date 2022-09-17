The Swanville Bulldogs volleyball team hosted the Upsala Cardinals, Thursday, Sept. 15. The Bulldogs swept their opponent in three games, with scores of 25-16, 25-22, and 29-27.
Despite the sweep, the Cardinals put up quite a fight. In the first game, the Cardinals were down 5-8, but pulled themselves back into it and took the 9-8 lead. They kept a one or two point lead up until the Bulldogs went on a six point run, taking a 19-13 lead.
The Bulldogs got the final point after a net foul, giving them the first win of the night.
The Cardinals played better in the second game but still came up just short. They found themselves down 3-0 early but they were able to rebound again and stay in the game.
With the score 19-15, Bulldogs, the Cardinals went on run. Alexis Gilbertson’s serves kept the Bulldogs on their heels as they racked up four straight points to tie the game at 19, all.
The Bulldogs managed to extend their lead to 23-20, and kept a two-score lead til the end, winning 25-22. The final point came off of an Avery Douglas dig, followed by a Lauren Miller set back to Douglas, who found a hole in the defense.
Down by two games, the Cardinals were unable to mount a comeback.
Swanville’s Karley Loven led the team with 10 kills, as well as recording 16 digs and two aces. Miller recorded six kills and 16 assists. Douglas had a team-high 22 digs and finished with a perfect 27-of-27 on serve receive attempts. Lily Peterson finished the night with seven kills and 12 assists. The team, as a whole, had just one serve error on 61 serves.
“We had good energy right from the warm up, and it showed the whole game,” said Swanville’s Head Coach Luke Peterson. “Our back row passed well all night and let us attack consistently.”
For the Cardinals, McKenna Graves had seven kills and a team-high 23 digs. Dakota Soltis had 21 digs, Isabelle Leners recorded four kills and Isabel Ripplinger recorded three kills.
The Cardinals’ next game is Saturday, Sept. 17, in Crosby-Ironton at 9:00 a.m.
The Bulldogs’ next game will be at LPGE, Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7:15 p.m.
