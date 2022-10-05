The Bulldogs swept Ashby, Sept. 29, in games of 25-13, 26-24 and 25-7. The girls as a whole, served the ball thoroughly all night and forced their opponents into difficult positions which resulted in several errors for the Arrows.

Lily Peterson led the team in kills and aces, with 12 and eight, respectively. Lauren Miller tallied a team-high 14 assists as well as recording six kills. Avery Douglas led the team with 19 digs and Reese Jackson finished the night with eight kills.

