The Bulldogs swept Ashby, Sept. 29, in games of 25-13, 26-24 and 25-7. The girls as a whole, served the ball thoroughly all night and forced their opponents into difficult positions which resulted in several errors for the Arrows.
Lily Peterson led the team in kills and aces, with 12 and eight, respectively. Lauren Miller tallied a team-high 14 assists as well as recording six kills. Avery Douglas led the team with 19 digs and Reese Jackson finished the night with eight kills.
They played against Mille Laces, Monday, Oct. 3, but were on the receiving end of a blowout.
They lost in three, in games of 22-25, 24-26 and 18-25.
Douglas recorded an impressive 32 digs, while Peterson led the team in kills, with nine. Miller finished with 17 digs, 14 assists and eight kills.
They played in Upsala the following day. Tuesday, Oct. 4, coming away with the second sweep in the last three games. They won in games of 25-16, 25-23 and 25-16.
Abby Bernadot came off the bench and had herself an impressive performance, tying with Douglas for most digs on the team, with 16. Peterson and Miller had identical stats, both recording 12 assists and nine kills, and Emily Carrillo recorded 12 digs and five kills.
The Bulldogs’ next game will be at home against LPGE, Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7:15 p.m.
Little Falls rebounds
The Flyers volleyball squad fell to Zimmerman, Sept. 29. They lost in four, by games of 20-25, 25-23, 17-25 and 19-25.
Malae Nolan led the team with 21 digs, as well as tallying three aces. Jayden Spillum finished the night with 10 digs, nine kills and three aces.
Avery Herdering was all over the court for the Flyers, tallying 19 total assists and seven kills, and Jaylene Newman also earned a bulk of the assists, with 12, as well as recording 11 digs, and three aces.
The Flyers rebounded against Mora, Tuesday, Oct. 4, as they won in four matches. They won in games of 25-23, 19-25, 25-23 and 25-23.
Nolan finished with 13 digs and two aces, Herdering had 12 assists, nine digs, three kills and a block, and Halle Reis had seven kills, seven digs and one ace. Claire Vanrissengham also recorded three blocks and three kills.
The Flyers’ next meet comes on the road against Albany, Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7:15 p.m.
Pierz takes down Mora
The Pioneers volleyball hosted Mora, Sept. 29, and won in matches of 24-26, 25-10, 25-20 and 27-25.
They were led by Ashley Kimman, who had a strong night with 23 kills and 13 digs. Kendra Cekalla tallied 37 set assists and 12 digs, and Alyssa Sadlovsky finished the night with 11 digs and 10 kills.
The Pioneers nearly came away with a win in Zimmerman, Tuesday, Oct. 4, but they ended up losing in five. They fought to the end, but eventually couldn’t overcome the Thunder as they lost in games of 24-26, 25-22, 25-21, 10-25 and 9-15.
Kimman led the team in kills again, with 15, as well as racking up 10 digs and a block. Lochner recorded 14 digs and an ace, and Sadlovsky tallied 12 digs and 10 kills.
They host St. Cloud, Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7:15 p.m.
Cardinals fall flat
The Upsala Cardinals were swept in their match against Browerville, Monday, Oct. 3. They lost in games of 12-25, 8-25 and 10-25.
Madalin Koetter finished the night with three kills. Isabel Ripplinger served well, recording two aces.
The Cardinals were swept once again as they fell in matches of 16-25, 23-25 and 16-25 against the Swanville Bulldogs, Tuesday, Oct. 4.
McKenna Graves finished the night with 12 digs and five kills, Isabelle Leners had four kills, Dakota Soltis had 20 digs and Koetter had 17 digs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.