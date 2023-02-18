avery
Avery Douglas makes a drive to the basket in the first half of Thursday’s game against Osakis. 

The Swanville Bulldogs girls basketball team’s bout against Osakis, Thursday, Feb. 16, was a difficult one. They were unable to pull off a win, falling 56-26 and one of their star players, Avery Douglas, went down early in the second half with a foot injury, missing the remainder of the game.

The Bulldogs managed to keep pace with the Silverstreaks until there was about six minutes left in the first half. With the score a manageable 18-10, Osakis scored 14 consecutive points to take a 32-10 lead. They were able to take advantage of the Bulldogs’ missed shots and ill-timed passes.

Addison Hudalla goes up and over Osakis’ Madeline Anderson for a 2-pointer in Thursday’s game. 

