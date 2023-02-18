The Swanville Bulldogs girls basketball team’s bout against Osakis, Thursday, Feb. 16, was a difficult one. They were unable to pull off a win, falling 56-26 and one of their star players, Avery Douglas, went down early in the second half with a foot injury, missing the remainder of the game.
The Bulldogs managed to keep pace with the Silverstreaks until there was about six minutes left in the first half. With the score a manageable 18-10, Osakis scored 14 consecutive points to take a 32-10 lead. They were able to take advantage of the Bulldogs’ missed shots and ill-timed passes.
Coming out of the half, Swanville needed any kind of boost they could get. Douglas managed to provide some spark. She scored on a 2-pointer and a 3-pointer to kick off the half. Unfortunately, the spark was snuffed out shortly after.
With 13 minutes left in the game, Douglas collided with a defender and got up with a bit of a limp. She soldiered on for another minute before colliding with another defender before she was unable to continue the game.
“She’s been battling a foot injury,” said Bulldogs’ Head Coach Aaron Gapinski. “She gives it everything she has. It’s been a nagging injury.”
Gapinski said that they held her out of the rest of the game as a precaution.
The Bulldogs’ woes continued. Osakis managed to force turnover after turnover, leading to the Bulldogs’ falling to 11-11.
Swanville turned the ball over 27 times, leading to 23 points off of those turnovers for Osakis.
Reese Jackson finished as the Bulldogs’ leading scorer. She finished 3-of-7 on field goals, hitting 2-for-5 from outside the arc and 2-for-4 on free throws. She also had two steals and an assist.
Douglas recorded nine points, hitting 3-of-6 field goals, 1-for-1 on threes and 2-for-4 on free throws.
Despite the loss, Gapinski remained positive.
“We’ll be alright. Today was a little slip in our ultimate goal and that’s playing the best we can. Tonight just wasn’t (it), but we’ll be alright.
After the game, Douglas said that she felt sore but will be doing a lot of icing and resting to get back onto the court with her teammates.
Swanville fell to 11-11 and hopes to rebound against Pillager, Tuesday, Feb. 21, at home at 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.