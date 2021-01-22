Supt. Gene Harthan gave the Swanville School Board an update on several COVID-19 related items, Wednesday.
At this time, the Swanville School District has begun offering its staff members COVID-19 testing. The testing is done through a saliva test on-site.
Harthan said that the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) requires all school districts to offer COVID-19 testing on-site to all staff, such as teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators, support staff, nutrition staff, bus drivers and more, who interact with students during in-person or hybrid learning models. The tests are paid for by the state, Harthan said.
“At first, I wasn’t sure what to think about it, that it was another thing they were pushing on us, but if it helps to keep the kids safe, then it’s good,” he said.
Looking at how sniffles, a cough or fever were usually handled in past, Harthan said the approach has changed exponentially in the last year.
“Normally, you didn’t think too much of it, but now you do. If a kid goes home, they better make sure to get a test. It has totally changed from what it used to be,” he said.
Recently, the state of Minnesota launched a pilot program to offer those 65 and older, educators and child care providers a chance to be selected to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Harthan said the way it was set up was that any of those who met the criteria could sign up on the specific website to get signed up. However, two minutes after it launched, the website crashed, likely due to too many people using it at the same time, he said.
“It reminded me of when the state tried to switch the driver’s license program around,” he said.
As the plan is to offer the change to get signed up weekly on Tuesdays, Harthan said he hopes the website doesn’t continue to crash.
With it, the state of Minnesota also offered 6,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to educational staff, which was divided among the school districts. Harthan said the school was informed that it would receive two doses.
When selecting who would be offered to receive the vaccine, the administration ranked staff by age, pre-existing conditions that put them at greater risk if infected with COVID-19 and at how difficult it would be to replace that individual if he or she was quarantined for two weeks due to testing positive.
As CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital had vaccine doses available, Harthan said the staff at Swanville School District will have the opportunity to be vaccinated in the next weeks.
“It’s all voluntary,” he said.
Harthan said that while some staff members are open to being vaccinated against COVID-19, other staff members are more inclined to waiting to get vaccinated at a later time.
In addition to the news about COVID-19 testing and vaccine availability, Harthan told the Board the district will receive additional Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding of about $113,000, which will need to be spent by 2023. Although not completely sure what all the funding will be spent on, Harthan said that some of it will likely be used to purchase new SMART boards as some have already started to fail.
Swanville School Board Briefs
In other business, Wednesday, the Swanville School Board:
• Approved the following designations: Tom Beseman as chair, Cathy Beckman as vice chair, Chris Kircher as clerk and Bill Johnson as treasurer;
• Approved leaving the compensation of School Board members at the same: $50 per all regular, special and second monthly meetings. A per diem of $150 for full day and $75 for partial days when board members are in official attendance at meetings and/or events;
• Approved an annual compensation for the following positions: $150 for the chairperson, $50 (plus $20 if presiding) for the vice chairperson and $250 for the clerk;
• Approved membership in the following organizations: Region III, Central Minnesota Educational Research and Development Council (CMERDC) and the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA);
• Designated the Morrison County Record as the official school district newspaper for publishing agendas, board minutes and other legal notices for 2021;
• Approved Ratwik, Roszak and Maloney as the official school district attorneys;
• Designated the First State Bank of Swanville and the Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund as the official school district depositories;
• Approved hiring Bruce Miller as part-time custodian;
• Approved paying Science Teacher Jason Lee a stipend of $25 per event for livestreaming football and volleyball events;
• Appointed board members to the following committees: Mid-State Education District — Beckman, Minnesota State High School League — Kircher, Community Education — Beckman and Bill Johnson, Meet and Confer — Luke Peterson and Beckman, Staff Development — Kircher and Beckman, Legislative Liasion — Kircher, Harassment and Bullying — any school board member, Finance — Molly Gerads and Beckman, Teacher/Principal Evaluation — Kircher and Gerads, Paired Sports — Gerads and Peterson, Technology — Gerads, Safety — Peterson and Beseman, Perkins — Peterson, Innovative Schools Project — Johnson, and Response Team — Gerads and Kircher;
• Designated Office Manager Debbie Sieben as the person responsible for making electronic transfers; and
• Approved resuming Fridays as in-person learning days, as well, effective Jan. 29.
The Swanville School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. in the high school library.
