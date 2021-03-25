Monday, March 29 — Pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, coleslaw, apples, oranges.

Tuesday, March 30 — Spaghetti, noodles, garlic toast, apples, oranges.

Wednesday, March 31 — Sub sandwich, fixings, chips, fresh veggies, apples, oranges.

Thursday and Friday, April 1 and 2 — No school..

Note: Breakfast is served every day. There will be no salad bar, but lettuce salads will be served every day. Chocolate, skim and 1% milk served every day. Menu is subject to change.

