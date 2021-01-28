Monday, February 1 — Teriyaki chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, apples, oranges.

Tuesday, February 2 — Spaghetti, noodles, garlic toast, apples, oranges.

Wednesday, February 3 — Chicken patty on bun, green beans, Goldfish crackers, apples, oranges.

Thursday, February 4 — Sausage wrap, breakfast potato, yogurt, juice, apples, oranges.

Note: Breakfast is served every day. There will be no salad bar, but lettuce salads will be served every day. Chocolate, skim and 1% milk served every day. Menu is subject to change.

