The Swanville School Board approved the district to waive the $30 technology fee (one waiver per family) as an incentive for families to fill out the application for free and reduced lunch.
“All families have to do, whether they think they will qualify for it or not, is to fill out the application,” Supt. Gene Harthan said.
The incentive for families to at least fill out the application is that it can help identify families who may not think they qualify, but do. The number of student who receive free or reduced lunch also affects the amount of funding the district receives from the government, Harthan said. Not only related to food, but the number of qualifying students also affect the amount of funding the district receives for other programs, such as Title I.
“It’s a way of helping the school, too,” he said.
Harthan encourages families to turn in the application during open house, which will be held Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the school.
