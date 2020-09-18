Schools across Minnesota continue to monitor the number of new COVID cases in their communities. It is no different for Swanville Public School.
Supt. Gene Harthan said that previously, the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) instructed the school districts to prepare and move to a different learning model plan, whether it was hybrid or distance learning. Since then, school districts have been given more individual decision making.
Harthan said what that means is that even if there is a spike in the number of a new COVID cases per 10,000 persons, which exceeds the previously set guideline number, districts can choose to remain in a specific learning model.
“They are saying to just monitor your own situation and see how it affects the school. They don’t want schools to switch their model every week,” Harthan said.
As the Swanville Public School is located right by the county line of Morrison and Todd counties, the school is monitoring the rates for both counties. At this time, Morrison County has 14.8 new COVID cases per 10,000 persons and Todd County a rate of 7.36.
“It keeps changing. One week it’s creeping up and the next it has decreased,” Harthan said.
One of several determining factors in the school’s decision to remain in person is the fact that the spike of cases appears to be occurring more in eastern Morrison County and not in the western where the school is.
The Swanville Public School continues its in-person learning. With many new policies followed to prevent the spread, such as limiting the time students are in the hallway, keep them social distanced, scanning their temperatures twice a day, requiring face coverings and more, Harthan said he doesn’t see it changing any time soon.
Swanville School Board Briefs
In other business, Wednesday, the Swanville School Board:
• Discussed students’ use of cellphones during school hours. As of now students can use cellphones for school work at the discretion of each teacher since the school doesn’t have enough devices to give to all students. Devices have been ordered, but won’t arrive until sometime in October;
• Approved the high school handbook, which includes several additions related to COVID policies and procedures;
• Appointed Carol Dold as a census taker to be paid $1 per name;
• Approved the following fall coaches: football — Jay Loven (head coach), Adam Gerads (assistant coach), Cody VanSloten (assistant coach), Aaron Fischer (assistant coach) and Chris Kircher (junior head coach); volleyball — Tressa Geschwill (head coach), Kim Lindemann (assistant coach) and Tracy Hannah (junior head coach); trap — Christ Kircher (head coach) and Chris Gilyard (assistant coach);
• Set the preliminary tax levy for 2021 at $978,382, a $10,972 (1.11%) decrease from the 2020 budget of $989,354;
• Heard from Principal Sheryl Johnson that several high school students have complained that their backs are hurting from having to carry their backpacks in between classes. Currently, students carry the books for their morning classes in the morning and switch the books for their afternoon classes around lunch time. Johnson said she would speak with the teachers to see if a couple of other switches can be added to alleviate the backpack load. The school implemented the policy for students to carry their backpacks to avoid students from congregating in the hallways by the lockers in response to COVID;
• Approved to reimburse Johnson for four extra duty days she has worked on tasks related to COVID prevention and more. The cost will be covered by the Coronavirus Relief Fund money the school is set to receive;
• Approved hiring bus driver Corey Gradin; and
• Discussed the fee increase by the Minnesota State High School League in response to COVID. Supt. Gene Harthan said normally the school pays about $1,200 in fees. However, for the 2020-21 school year, the Minnesota High School League has set Swanville’s membership fee at a total of $4,988. This includes a COVID-19 fee of $3,000 to be paid in two installments.
The Swanville School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. in the high school library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.