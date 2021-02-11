Monday, February 15 — No school.

Tuesday, February 16 — Tomato soup, cheese breadstick, crackers, applesauce and oranges.

Wednesday, February 17 — Fish nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn, apples, oranges.

Thursday, February 18 — Hamburger on a bun, baked beans, chips, apples, oranges.

Friday February 1 — Cheese pizza, green beans, apples, oranges.

Note: Breakfast is served every day. There will be no salad bar, but lettuce salads will be served every day. Chocolate, skim and 1% milk served every day. Menu is subject to change.

Load comments