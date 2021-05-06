Monday, May 10 — Chili, breadstick, crackers, applesauce, oranges.

Tuesday, May 11 — Chicken hot dish, cooked carrots, dinner roll, apples, oranges.

Wednesday, May 12 — Pulled pork, baked beans, chips, coleslaw, apples, oranges.

Thursday, May 13 — Chicken bacon wrap with fixings, raw veggies with dip, apples, oranges.

Friday May 14 — Sausage wrap, tri-tater, juice and Gogurt, apples, oranges.

Note: Breakfast is served every day. There will be no salad bar, but lettuce salads will be served every day. Chocolate, skim and 1% milk served every day. Menu is subject to change.

Recommended for you

Load comments