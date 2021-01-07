Monday, January 11 — Corn dogs, cheesy broccoli, chips, apples, oranges.

Tuesday, January 12 — Pork riblet, au gratin potatoes, green beans, bread, apples, oranges.

Wednesday, January 13 — Sloppy jo on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, apples, oranges.

Thursday, January 14 — Cheese omelet with salsa, ham patty, bagel, applesauce, juice, apples.

Note: Breakfast is served every day. There will be no salad bar, but lettuce salads will be served every day. Chocolate, skim and 1% milk served every day. Menu is subject to change.

