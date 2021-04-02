Monday, April 5 — No school.

Tuesday, April 6 — Chicken patty on a bun, raw veggies with dip, chips, apples, oranges.

Wednesday, April 7 — Taco in a bag, refried beans, fixings, apples, oranges.

Thursday, April 8 — Cheese quesadilla, salsa, cheesy broccoli, apples, oranges.

Friday April 9 — Sub sandwich with fixings, Jello and chips, apples, oranges.

Note: Breakfast is served every day. There will be no salad bar, but lettuce salads will be served every day. Chocolate, skim and 1% milk served every day. Menu is subject to change.

