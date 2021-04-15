Monday, April 19 — Corn dog, cooked carrots, sherbet, apples, oranges.

Tuesday, April 20 — Chicken/bacon wrap with fixings, coleslaw, apples, oranges.

Wednesday, April 21 — Sloppy jo, baked beans, chips, apples, oranges.

Thursday, April 22 — Pork riblet, scalloped potatoes, butter bread, apples, oranges.

Friday April 23 — Sausage wrap, breakfast potato, yogurt and juice, apples, oranges.

Note: Breakfast is served every day. There will be no salad bar, but lettuce salads will be served every day. Chocolate, skim and 1% milk served every day. Menu is subject to change.

Tags

Load comments