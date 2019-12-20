Supt. Gene Harthan informed the Swanville School Board, Wednesday, that the District will hold off a year on replacing the roof over the elementary school.
Harthan said a professional roofer, a Swanville graduate who has a child enrolled in the school, had accessed the roof and determined the replacement can be held off for another year. Meanwhile, the roofer will continue to volunteer to patch the roof, as needed, with the District only paying for the cost of materials.
“He said he wanted to keep the school going. It’s great to have people like that to support you,” he said.
Harthan said when the roof was assessed, the roofer had found 11 holes, which were patched.
Since the District is holding off on replacing the roof for another year, the bleachers in the big gym will be replaced instead — another project that needs to get done, Harthan said.
