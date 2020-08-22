The Swanville School Board approved in-person learning for the 2020-21 school year with hybrid and distance learning as alternative models, Wednesday.
As directed by the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, what learning model is practiced depends on how many new COVID cases per 10,000 Morrison County has within a 14-day period.
As of Aug. 1, Morrison County had 3.03 new cases. If that number increases to more than 10 and less than 20, the school will need to move to in-person learning for elementary students and hybrid learning for secondary students.
Hybrid learning for all students would be done in the event the number of new cases rise between 20-29; hybrid learning for elementary students and distance learning for secondary students if the number of new cases lands between 30-49 and distance learning for all students when 50 or more new cases are present.
While in-person learning has been approved, distance learning is offered as an option to those who prefer that model. High School Principal Sheryl Johnson said that at the present time 11 elementary students and nine secondary students have chosen distance learning.
For those students returning to school Sept. 8 for in-person learning, school will be done differently than before. Students who ride the school bus will have their temperature checked before they get on the bus to ensure they don’t have a temperature above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Students who do will be asked to return to their home, which is why the district asks parents to plan accordingly.
Students who are temperature screened before getting on the school bus will not need to be screened again once they arrive to the school.
“We decided we shouldn’t have to do them again in that short period of time,” Supt. Gene Harthan said.
The students who ride the school bus will enter the building through a separate entrance.
Students and staff members who arrive to the school either by their own transportation or are dropped off will enter through the entrance by the commons area. The district has purchased a device that automatically scans all those who enter and lets staff know when an individual’s temperature exceeds 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
“If a person entering the building has a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, they will not be allowed in. Parents must wait, if dropping off, until temperature checks have been done,” Harthan said.
Parents are instructed to have a plan in place for picking up their student(s) in case he or she becomes ill during school.
In addition, as the building won’t open until 7:50 a.m. daily, parents are instructed to not drop off their students before that time as they will not be allowed in.
As a way to prevent spread, the district has eliminated the touching keypad students normally entered their lunch number at. Instead, students will be given a lunch pass with a barcode on to scan. Students will be temperature scanned again before going to lunch to ensure they remain below 100 degrees Fahrenheit, Harthan said.
During the in-person learning model, students will be served lunch in school. However, no lunch will be delivered to those who have chosen distance learning.
Those who want their student(s) to have breakfast and/or lunch delivered on Fridays, may call it in to the kitchen at (320) 547-5112 by no later than noon on Wednesdays.
While meals were provided at no cost during distance learning earlier in the spring after schools closed due to COVID, meals are available at each family’s predetermined meal prices at this time.
Students are required to wear a face covering while inside the building and riding the school bus.
“School is definitely going to be different this year,” Harthan said.
Swanville School Board Briefs
In other business, Wednesday, the Swanville School Board:
• Approved the contract with speech pathologist Karlee Peterson. Nearly half (40%) of her contract is purchased by the Swanville School District from Upsala Area Schools;
• Approved the contract with paraprofessional Jayne Lange. Half (50%) of her contract is purchased by Upsala Area Schools;
• Approved the contract with nurse Elizabeth Schafer. As her services are shared, the Upsala School District pays for 33.2% of her salary;
• Approved paying fall coaches 50% of their salary if they hold practices. If a complete season is held in the spring, the coaches will be paid 100%. In the event the season is canceled, the coaches will be paid 50% of their salary;
• Approved Athletic Performance Solutions (APS) to provide all labor and materials to sand and refinish the Swanville competition gym floor for $10,650. Although the gym floor was redone recently by another company, Supt. Gene Harthan said the work that was done was unsatisfactorily to the point it needs to be redone;
• Approved the candidate filings of Chris Kircher, Kathy Beckman and Luke Peterson for available School Board positions;
• Approved the resignation of paraprofessional Becky Dragert and thanked her for her service.
• Approved Kelsey Johnson as a paraprofessional; and
• Set a truth-in-taxation hearing for Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. during the regular School Board meeting in the high school library.
The Swanville School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. in the high school library.
